VIDEO: Neighbours' shock over elderly woman's death in house fire

Neighbours of an elderly woman who died in a house fire in Cutsyke have spoken of their shock.

One spoke of smoke pouring out of a back bedroom window as fire crews battled to rescue the elderly woman from the property on Westfield Avenue.

The house on Westfield Avenue where an elderly lady sadly died.

The emergency services were called to the house shortly before 9am yesterday, where an elderly female had suffered significant injuries and later died.

Bouquets of flowers have since been left at the front door of the property which also has its front living room windows boarded up.

Smoke damage can also be seen on the front door.

One neighbour, who did not want be named, had said they had lived on the street for 50 years and the lady had lived there the whole time.

She said: "The first we know about it was when the fire engines turned up. I looked out the back and there was smoke coming out of the bedroom window.

"It's been a shock, we didn't know what was going on and my mind started running away with what could have happened and what could have caused it."

Another neighbour said he had been out to buy a paper on Thursday morning and when he returned, there were three fire engines on the street.

He added: "We were told later that she had died and it was such a shame. She was such a lovely old lady.

"We would see her on a morning and say hello. She always had her family round with the grandchildren always coming to see her.

"We don't think she had been that well in the last few years and we would see her in a wheelchair."

A police investigation has since been launched, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

DI Dave Rogerson of Wakefield CID said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 6pm yesterday evening and 9am to come forward to speak to the police.

"Anyone who has information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing police log 0380 of of June 7."