VIDEO: New ultra-modern Wakefield nightclub to open this Friday

New Westgate nightclub, Club Nocturno, will be launched this weekend and the owners have released a teaser video to mark the opening.

Formerly Kooky, the venue is under a new owner who has spent the last month gutting and refurbishing the site.

New owner Billy Muirhead has high hopes for the club.

The professionally-shot video shows a woman taking a sledgehammer to the old Kooky decor.

New owner Billy Muirhead, who has run clubs across the country, says it will be an ultra-modern state-of-the-art venue that will provide an 'experience' rather than simply a night out, including on-stage entertainment.

It will open on Friday night from 11pm to 5am and then on Saturdays from 10pm to 5am.

It will also be open Easter Sunday from 11pm to 5am.

Tickets for the opening weekend are priced between £3 and £6 an can be bought in advance from www.fatsoma.com/club-nocturno-wakefield