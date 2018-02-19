VIDEO: Pair arrested over house blaze

Two men have been arrested following an overnight blaze which left a house roof collapsed.

Emergency services were called to St Mary’s Place, Castleford, at about 1.25am this morning to a report of a blaze that had broken out.

Three fire engines attended and police were also called to the scene by the fire service.

Following initial investigation, it was determined the cause of the blaze was suspicious and two men aged 59 and 26 were arrested on suspicion of arson and abstraction of electricity.

The house has been boarded and the men remain in police custody this morning.

Police were still at the property this morning with a PCSO guarding the back gate of the property.

