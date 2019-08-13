VIDEO: Road remains closed after Pontefract crash between a bus and a VW Golf

A main junction in Pontefract remains closed four hours after crash involving a car and a bus this morning.
Two people were taken to hospital after a collision at around 8.50am on the A645 Wakefield Road, close to the Robin Hood Inn.
It involved a VW Golf for which the driver, a 79-year-old man was taken to Pinderfields with suspected back injuries.
A female passenger, also taken to hospital, was not thought to be seriously injured.
Firefighters were forced to cut the roof from the Golf to help release the driver.
The clear-up of the crash site is now underway.