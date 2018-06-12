VIDEO: The scene of Wakefield's city-centre stabbing

Spatters of blood cover the pavements on Kirkgate following a violent altercation in which a man was stabbed in the back.

The incident happened on Kirkgate shortly after 7pm last night, Monday, June 11.

The pavement on Kirkgate covers in spatters of blood.

An area on Kirkgate, opposite Wilko’s and close to the Red Chilli restaurant and Greenline taxi service was taped off.

A 40-year-old man received a wound to his back and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed at the scene but the victim’s injuries are now not believed to be life threatening.

A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested. He is currently in custody and enquiries remain ongoing.

Today, traces of blood can be seen across the pavement and in an alleyway between the restaurant and taxi office.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

In particular, officers are keen to retrieve any footage which may have been recorded or captured.