VIDEO: Wakefield woman donates 22 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust

A woman from Wakefield has donated more than 22 inches of her hair to a charity that provides wigs for children.

Wendy Humphrey braved the chop at Bohemia & Sisters on Kirkgate after deciding that she had had enough of her long locks.

Her hair will now be donated to The Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides realistic wigs for children and teenagers who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments.

It was the first time that Wendy, 52, had been for a haircut in nine years.

She said: “I had it cut really short nine years ago and just thought I’d grow it again and I just kept going.

Wendy was able to donate 22 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

“But I’ve been suffering the last couple of years with shoulder pain, so washing and brushing it is a pain.

“I decided if it was going to go anyway, I might as well donate it. Losing their hair causes so much distress for so many people. I thought I’d help them out.”

Wendy admitted that her friends and family had not been keen about her decision to donate her hair and said that her dad had even joked about disowning her.

She said she would probably grow her hair out so that she could donate again in the future.

Since it was founded in 2005, the Little Princess Trust has donated more than 6,000 wigs to children and teenagers, and raised millions of pounds towards developing less toxic cancer treatments for children.

Its long list of donors includes pop singer Jessie J, who shaved her head for the charity in 2013, and the Duchess of Cambridge, who donated her hair anonymously earlier this year.