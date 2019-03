Litter pickers in Ackworth collected 860kg of litter in just two days.

As part of the Ackworth Big Spring Clean 2019, more than 95 volunteers gathered to help clear the village, offering a total of 190 hours to the project.

Adam Fletcher, who organised the litter pick, said: “The weigh in figure is testimony to the hard work of all the volunteers - thank you for making Ackworth a better place to live."