Wakefield AFC reveals new club crest

Wakefield AFC has today revealed its new crest.

The club, which is the city's first professional football club, is to begin playing non-league football from next season.

Today it released its badge, which is similar to Wakefield Trinity's in that it bears the fleur-de-lis and contains the rugby club's colours.

However, it also contains the white rose, symbolising its Yorkshire roots.

The club, which will also play in Trinity colours of white, red and blue, is led by a consortium which includes former Sheffield Wednesday manager Chris Turner and former Rochdale director, Russ Green.