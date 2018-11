Wakefield and Castleford are among the most improved cities and towns in the UK for ‘good growth’ according to a new report published this week.

Both were recognised in the top 10 most improved areas by independent analysts PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The report compared growth rates and growth benefits for local people across UK cities. Both raised their scores for attracting new business and jobs, and for improvements in transport in the Good Growth for Cities 2018 report.