Wakefield-born lecturer receives prestigious national teaching fellowship

An Ossett-born academic at the University of Worcester has been awarded a National Teaching Fellowship by the Higher Education Academy.

This is the top award for those teaching at universities across the UK – with just 54 awarded across the entire country.

Dr Richard Woolley, Deputy Head of the School of Education, said: “I am delighted to have received this award.

"I have been committed to developing high quality learning and teaching throughout my career, working in primary schools and in further and higher education.

"Working at the University of Worcester has enabled me to develop my commitment to inclusive education and to work with both colleagues and students to deepen our understanding of what this means.”

The focus of Dr Woolley’s teaching, scholarship and research is diversity and equality, inclusion and social justice in education.

He is a passionate believer in the role of education in helping individuals to realise their potential, to access opportunities for learning and to foster a sense of self-confidence and self-worth.

Dr Woolley has been engaged in addressing these issues for 30 years, exploring the relationship between values education and contemporary social issues.

He began his teaching career in primary schools in North Yorkshire, before moving to work in further and higher education at Cliff College in Derbyshire.

After returning to primary education in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire he worked in initial teacher education at what is now Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, before joining the University of Worcester in 2011 as Head of Centre for Education and Inclusion.

Professor David Green, the University’s Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted and proud of Dr Richard Woolley’s success.

"The award of a National Teaching Fellowship is a huge professional accolade. It is testament to Richard’s passion and commitment combined with his inspiring practice."