Wakefield Cathedral cafe is a place for everyone

Wakefield Cathedral has always been at the heart of the city and the community.

And the manager of the cathedral’s cafe’wants it to continue its role by being as open and welcoming as possible to everyone, regardless of religion or background.

Wakefield Cathedral Kitchen and shop.

Cathedral catering manager Ea Nielsen said: “It’s not just for the congregation it’s also for the wider community.

“I’m not religious as such.

“Sometimes when people think of us as a cathedral cafe they think we’re going to preach to them but we’re just not like that.

“It’s never too busy for us to sit down, have a chat.”

Ea, from Copenhagen in Denmark, has lived in Wakefield for five and a half years.

She came to the city with her husband, Stig Maersk, a professional trumpeter and brass band conductor.

She said: “What made moving easy and why we’re still here is the people. Everyone was so helpful.

“I don’t think I’ve met one person in Yorkshire who hasn’t offered their help.

“The humour is quite like Danish humour as well.”

The cafe also has places for volunteers who range from people experiencing loneliness to asylum seekers, and from people with special educational needs looking for work experience to people just looking for something to do.

Ea said: “People want to put something in. It is a sense of community and giving back.

“I admire people who volunteer.

“I don’t mind if anyone buys anything. I’m happy if people just come in sit down, look at the cathedral shop or enjoy the smell of coffee.”