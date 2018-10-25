Wakefield Cathedral launches project to remember district’s First World War fallen heroes

Wakefield Cathedral has appealed for photographs of those who died during the First World War to create a unique slideshow to mark this year’s Centenary of the Armistice.

The ‘Lest We Forget’ project is designed to remind people of all those from Wakefield and district who lost their lives in the conflict.

The slideshow will be shown continuously in the cathedral from Armistice Day on November 11 until the end of November.

The Dean of Wakefield, the Very Rev Simon Cowling, said: “Now the First World War has receded from living memory into history we need to look at new ways to connect ourselves with the young men and women of that generation who gave their lives.

“As we commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the end of the First World War, ‘Lest we Forget’ will be one of the important ways in which the cathedral will be helping the wider community to connect with those young men and women.

Photographs or scanned copies should include their name and the year of their death and contact details for the contributor.

E mail photographs to admin@wakefield-cathedral.org.uk or hand them in to the cathedral Office by October 31.

Lest We Forget is part of a series of commemorations over the weekend of November 10 and 11 which also include solemn Acts of Remembrance at the cathedral and at Wakefield War Memorial.

A civic Festival of Remembrance and a ‘Peal for Peace’ will be held at 6pm on Sunday November 11 when the cathedral’s Band of Ringers will take part in a nationwide bell ringing event marking of the hundredth anniversary of the 1918 Armistice.

Wakefield Cathedral will also host the premiere of a The Trench Symphony, a new piece of work by composer Charlie Wells and Edgeland Arts on November 14.