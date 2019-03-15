Wakefield Central Mosque opens its doors for people of all faiths

People of all faiths were invited to an open day at Wakefield Central Mosque.

The open day at was part of the Muslim Council of Britain’s nationwide Visit my Mosque campaign, which saw more than 250 mosques across the country open their doors to the public.

Islam Ali Shah speaks.

Islam Ali Shah, Imam at Wakefield Central Mosque, on South Street, said: “Mosques, like other community centres, are places of action and outreach, working for the good of the people and the area.

“They play an important role in our society - and not just for Muslims.

“It’s a great opportunity to get to know some more people in your area, and to ask questions that may have been lingering in the back of your mind about Islam.

“If we all get to know each other a little better, we can find the things that unite us and use them to overcome the things that divide us.”

Coun Stuart Heptinstall.

The open day was attended by members of the public, as well as the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Stuart Heptinstall.

As part of the open day, visitors of all faiths, or no faith, were encouraged to explore the architecture and history of the building, and the beliefs and practice of those who worship there.

It is hoped that open days help to broaden understanding of Islam, and to combat negative misconceptions of religion in the district.

The mosque hold open days throughout the year.

