Wakefield Christmas Lights Switch-On 2018: here’s everything you need to know

The festive season is now upon as, and Wakefield is about to get into the spirit with the switch-on of the Christmas Lights for 2018.

There will be a variety of new 3D light features popping up across the city centre, that range up to 8 metres in height.

Wakefield Christmas Lights, Wakefield, England

Nearly £150,000 has been invested in new Christmas lights for the city centre this year, thanks to funding from local businesses.

A 3D shooting star will be lighting up Chantry roundabout, thanks to £19,000 sponsorship from Wakefield BID. Northern media, who are attending the light switch on, have sponsored a festive 3D tree in Jubilee Gardens for £5,000 and Pure Cars have funded an illuminated square parcel in Cathedral Square for £7,000. ENGIE have sponsored a cone tree for £9k on Teal Street.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wakefield Christmas Lights Switch-On 2018:

Wakefield City Centre

Wakefield’s brand new Christmas lights will be switched on by Wakefield Trinity players and councillors on Friday, November 16 at 6pm, in the Cathedral Precinct.

Ridings FM will be hosting live entertainment from 4pm which will include local musicians Mickey Johnson, Simon Walker and the Wakefield Singing Mums.

There will also be donkey rides and an animatronic reindeer.

The city will also be home to a Christmas market throughout the day from 10am.

Families can visit Santa for free in his snow globe grotto from 1pm.

There will also be funfair rides in the bullring from noon.

Trinity Walk

Strictly Come Dancing star and children’s TV presenter Dr Ranj will light up Wakefield at Trinity Walk’s switch-on.

The shopping centre will welcome the popular television doctor, a regular on both mainstream and children’s primetime TV, on Thursday, November 15.

The free event will begin at 4pm with the switch-on scheduled for 5.15pm. It will be followed by a meet-and-greet with the TV star.

The Ridings

X Factor finalist Holly Tandy will join a line-up of local performers to switch on the Christmas lights at The Ridings.

The Ridings Shopping Centre will switch on their Christmas lights on Saturday, November 17, with an event which will begin at noon.

The lights will be switched on at 3pm.

Normanton

Normanton’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Friday, November 30.

The Normanton event will run 4pm-7pm and include children’s rides and Santa’s grotto.

Ossett

Ossett’s Christmas lights will be switched on outside the town hall Saturday, November 24.