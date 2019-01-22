Wakefield cinema applies for alcohol licence

Film goers at one Wakefield cinema may soon be able to enjoy a beer in front of the big screen.

Cineworld, on Westgate Retail Park, has applied to the local council for an alcohol licence.

The venue currently serves soft drinks but does not yet have permission to serve anything stronger.

Some of its other branches across the rest of the UK already serve alcohol.

Licensing papers on the council's website said that Cineworld bosses have asked for a licence to serve booze between 10am and 3pm, seven days a week.

Members of the public are able to comment on the application, but must do so before February 1.