Wakefield city centre road closed after woman seriously injured

Westgate in Wakefield has been closed after a woman was seriously injured in a collision.

The collision, which took place shortly before midday today (Tuesday, March 5), involved a white Mercedes van and a female pedestrian.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Due to the injured woman’s injuries being more serious than initially thought, the decision was taken at 2.20pm to fully close Westgate between Mulberry Way and Quebec Street to allow enquiries to be made at the scene."

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 643 of 05/03.