Wakefield College praised by Ofsted as it achieves a good rating across all inspection areas

Staff, students and governors at Wakefield College are celebrating following a successful Ofsted inspection before Christmas.

The college achieved a rating of good for overall effectiveness and in each of the four separate areas, which are quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; outcomes for learners; and effectiveness of leadership and management.

A team of nine inspectors spent four days at the college’s three campuses last month when they spoke to staff, students, governors and key college partners.

The inspectors observed lessons to judge the quality of teaching, considered the college’s results and its success in preparing students for employment or further study and evaluated the effectiveness of leadership and management.

The report said that students thrive in a supportive, welcoming atmosphere and benefit from well-resourced learning environments that help them to increase their self-esteem and develop their knowledge and skills.

It went on to state: “Students who have high needs benefit from a broad curriculum that effectively helps them to achieve ambitious goals. Students develop a robust understanding of their subjects that is nevertheless flexible enough to accommodate new facts and findings. This stands them in good stead for further study at a higher level and for future employment.

“Apprenticeship programmes are highly responsive to the specific needs of different employers. The large majority of apprentices remain in employment at the end of their programmes. Many progress to promoted positions or to more advanced apprenticeships.

“Teachers are well qualified, with high levels of expertise in their academic and vocational areas. Teachers use their extensive and wide-ranging industrial experience well to plan and deliver lessons that motivate students and ensure that they acquire up-to-date skills that equip them well for the world of work. Governors, leaders and managers successfully promote an inclusive vision throughout the college that focuses on social mobility for all.”

Wakefield College principal Sam Wright said: “I am delighted to announce that following our recent inspection by Ofsted, Wakefield College has been rated as a ‘Good’ college. I’d like to say a huge thank you to the students, staff and governors for all their hard work and commitment which has helped the inspectors arrive at this decision, as well as the overwhelming show of support we received during the inspection from our partners across the district. The inspection outcome demonstrates that our journey to outstanding is well underway and gives us renewed confidence that we are doing the right things to get there.”

Paul Campbell, chairman of governors, said: “The outcome is a great achievement for the college which reflects the hard work and dedication of the principal, senior leadership team, college staff and students since the last inspection. I am proud to be a governor of the college and to be associated with its success.”

The next college open event is at the Wakefield City campus on Wednesday, February 27 and the college is still welcoming applications from prospective students.

The full report is available at www.wakefield.ac.uk/parents/ofsted

Pictured is Principal Sam Wright with students Charley Williams, Viktoria Kovacs, Patrycja Kopaozewska and Samuel Bill.