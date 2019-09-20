Wakefield Council call for more recycling this Recycle Week

Wakefield Council is encouraging residents to take recycling into their own hands during this year’s Recycle Week.

Recycle Week this year runs from Monday 23 to Sunday 29 September.

Research from WRAP, the Waste and Resources Action Programme which was set up to promote sustainable waste management, reveals that over 60% of UK households are now recycling more than they were a year ago.

Inspired by the work of Sir David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg, many people have found new ways to reduce waste, reuse items and recycle at home.

More and more UK households are recycling plastic drinks, cleaner, toiletry and shampoo bottles, amongst other items including glass and metal tin cans. Whilst the research showed an increase in recycling, it also showed that UK households sometimes incorrectly put items like nappies, toys and toothpaste tubes in the recycling bin.

Small changes such as emptying and washing out plastic bottles before recycling, actively recycling items from specific rooms of the house and knowing what goes in each bin, can significantly improve household recycling habits.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Environment and Communities said: “We want to thank everyone in the Wakefield district who recycles at home, because it really does make a difference. If everyone tries to recycle more it will really help.

“Everyone is invited to enjoy the education team’s roadshow events during Recycle Week, and if you can’t make it in person, our Recycle for Wakefield Facebook page is a really useful place to get information and ask questions.”

Top tips for recycling across the Wakefield District;

Recycle more of these items: clean plastic bottles, clean food and drinks cans and empty aerosols and glass jars.

Make sure these never go in the recycling bin: Nappies, food waste, metal knives and pieces of metal, electrical items and mobile phone batteries.

To learn more about recycling, visit www.facebook.com/RecycleforWakefield or speak to the Renewi education team who will be bringing their interactive recycling games, sharing tips and answering questions at locations across the Wakefield district:

Saturday 21 September, Wakefield City Centre

Monday 23 September, Castleford Market

Tuesday 24 September, Ossett Market

Friday 27 September, Tesco Hemsworth

More information is also available at www.wakefield.gov.uk/recycling