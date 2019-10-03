Wakefield Council defends bins record as 'teething problems' blamed for complaints

Council chiefs say "teething problems" are to blame for a rise in complaints about missed bin rounds, but believe the issue has been resolved.

Households across the Wakefield district have been reporting their waste has been left uncollected, leading to a rise in complaints to the local authority between April and June.

But the council has defended its record on bin collections, and says it has ironed out the problem.

Changes to bin rounds took place after the budget earlier this year in a bid to save £40,000 worth of cash.

The council insisted then that the frequency of collections would remain the same for everyone.

Glynn Humphries, service director for environment, said: "We successfully collect 99 per cent of our road side collections and are working hard to improve this even further for all our customers.

"Recent changes to bins rounds did result in some teething problems but we are confident this has now been resolved.

"A change in our complaints process has also contributed to the increase however work is underway to tackle the issues this has presented.

"We are very confident that the next performance data will reflect a significant drop in complaints."

