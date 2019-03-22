Wakefield Council pays tribute to Christchurch shooting victims

Wakefield Council have paid their respects to the people of New Zealand following the deadliest shooting in the country’s history.

At least 50 people died and 20 were injured in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday.

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 19: People view a tribute to 25-year old Masters student Ansi Alibava near Al Noor mosque on March 19, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. 50 people were killed, and dozens are still injured in hospital after a gunman opened fire on two Christchurch mosques on Friday, 15 March. The accused attacker, 28-year-old Australian, Brenton Tarrant, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody until April 5. The attack is the worst mass shooting in New Zealand's history. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Councillor Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, expressed deepest sympathy on behalf of all citizens of Wakefield to the people of New Zealand.

He said that this must not be allowed to undermine good community relations among diverse cultures.

He said: “All of us in Wakefield, across different faiths or backgrounds, share in the shock and outrage at the events in New Zealand.

“Events like this make us more determined to continue to work together to develop a community where everyone feels valued and cared for.

Wakefield Council leader Coun Peter Box

“We must ensure that such atrocities do not undermine this or divide us.

“We value the openness and tolerance we have developed and are proud of the good relationships we have built up between all communities.”