Wakefield Council raises money to support people escaping domestic abuse

Wakefield Council has raised £1,824.34 during a campaign of action to help end domestic violence and abuse.

Along with other partner organisations, the Council took part in 16 days of events and activities to highlight the issue and to support people in reporting domestic abuse.

The campaign started on Sunday, November 25 (the international day of elimination of violence against women and girls) and ran until Monday, December 10, which was Human Rights Day.

The first fundraising event saw representatives bag packing in Asda to raise money for Marie House – a local refuge offering shelter to women and children who are escaping abuse.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for environment and communities, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people get involved in our fundraising activities and raise money for such an important cause.

“We want victims to know they are not alone and there is support available to help them break free from this cycle of violence and abuse.

“Money raised from the bag pack will be used in a variety of ways to help support those women and children living in the refuge as a result of having to flee their homes because of domestic abuse.

“If you suspect someone is a victim, or if you are using abusive behaviour, then we can help. Please get in touch.”

In the Wakefield district around 710 incidents a month are reported to the police. In 2017/2018 there were 8,519 reported cases with 48 per cent being repeats. In 28 per cent of these cases children were present.

The council has been accredited as a ‘White Ribbon’ district, which recognises the work being done to raise awareness and the support available to victims and perpetrators.

The Wakefield District Domestic Abuse Service is available for anyone who needs information or assistance against all forms of abuse, including physical and emotional abuse, coercive and controlling behaviour, so-called honour based abuse and forced marriage.

Contact the service by calling 0800 915 1561 or visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/domesticabuse.