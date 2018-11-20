Wakefield Council's cyber security 'fully effective', independent body rules

Wakefield Council has been told its cyber security operations are "good" and as effective as they can be.

The local authority's systems were analysed by an independent body, who assessed how at risk it was from criminal hackers.

An audit committee was told that the accreditation was positive news for the council, but was warned that despite the protection it was as vulnerable to a random attack as any other organisation.

Jason Brook, the council's governance manager for audit and risk, said: "With regard to cyber security, we've analysed the risk.

"We've been given an assurance that our systems are fully effective.

"I would just caution however, that controls are only as strong as humans themselves. Phishing attacks are obviously going on and it only takes one person to open a malicious attachment, and that could result in some down time.

"But we do now have that independent accreditation now that we've got good cyber security systems in place."

In April this year, it was announced that West Yorkshire Police would recruit 70 specialist officers to tackle cyber crime in the region.