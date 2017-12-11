Wakefield Council services over Christmas

Wakefield Council has announced which of its services will be open over the Christmas period.

The council said non-essential services will close on Friday, December 22, and reopen on Tuesday, January 2.

Home and residential care, children’s social work, gritting and the council’s contact centre will remain open.

Wakefield Council chief executive Merran McRae said: “Many of our services are used very little over the festive period. That is why we have decided to close non-essential services again this year.

“By closing these facilities, savings can be made on things such as heating and lighting costs.”

Most council buildings will close between Christmas and New Year, including Wakefield One and County Hall. Libraries and museums will shut down on Saturday, December 23 and reopen on January 2.

Pontefract Castle will be open on December 23 and 24 from 9.30am–4.30pm, then on December 30 and 31 between 9.30am–4.30pm. Normal opening hours will resume on January 2.

Sandal Castle site will be open over Christmas and New Year.

Markets will be open on normal market days except for the bank holidays on December 25, 26 and 31 and January 1. Opening times will vary.

Castleford Market Hall and outdoor market and Pontefract Market Hall will be open on Christmas eve from 8am–2pm.

Sports and leisure facilities at Normanton, Featherstone, Pontefract and Thornes Park will be closed from noon on December 23 and will reopen on Tuesday 2 January.

Pugneys car park will be open every day from 9am-4.30pm. Its visitor centre will be open every day except the bank holidays.

For more information log on to www.wakefield.gov.uk/xmastimes