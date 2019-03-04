Wakefield councillor nominated to become deputy mayor

Wakefield Council has announced that Coun Tracey Austin has been nominated for the role of deputy mayor.

If appointed, the Wakefield North ward representative will serve for a year with Coun Charlie Keith, ward councillor for Wrenthorpe and Outwood West, who is expected to become the new mayor in May.

Coun Austin would be supported by her son Dwain Longley as her consort, who works alongside his mother as an emergency technician for Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Coun Austin would serve for one year and then take up the chains of office by stepping into the role of Mayor in May 2020.

Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, congratulated Coun Austin on her nomination and said: “I am sure she would represent the district with commitment and dignity and I hope, if appointed, she will enjoy her year in civic office.”

The mayor-making ceremony and annual meeting will take place on May 23.