Wakefield cyclist, 48, dies after incident in South Yorkshire village

A cyclist from Wakefield has died after an incident in a South Yorkshire village.

The 48-year-old was riding on New Road from High Hoyland at about 1.30pm on Saturday when he was involved in the incident with a a blue VW Golf, just after with Jewett House Lane. in the Cawthorne area of Barnsley.

The cyclist was seriously injured and taken to hospital but died later.

South Yorkshire Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 26-year-old woman driving the Golf was not injured.

Anyone with any information or anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 473 of 29 June 2019.