Wakefield death-crash murder accused due for second court appearance

A man charged with murder over a head-on crash in Wakefield will appear in court again tomorrow.

Jordan Howlett, 24, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, is charged with the death of Kate Jaworski-Green more than a year ago.

The 33-year-old from Huddersfield was driving a Kia Ceed when it was in collision with a BMW 118 travelling in the opposite direction on Denby Dale Road.

It happened shortly before 7am on Saturday, January 27, 2018, close to the junction with Branch Road.

Mrs Jaworski-Green died from her injuries in hospital two days later.

Howlett appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and is due to appear Leeds Crown Court tomorrow morning, Friday, April 12.