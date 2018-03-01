Wakefield food bank appeals for donations

A food bank in Wakefield is appealing for donations to help make up warm weals during the freezing weather.

St Catherine's Church Centre, which runs a food bank based at Doncaster Road, Wakefield, said it was getting “very low” on basic stock items including tinned meat and fish, tinned potatoes, tinned fruit, cup-a-soup and noodles.

Centre staff said: “These items are particularly good as they make hot meals when put with rice and pasta etc.

“If anyone can spare any of these (or any other items) we would be extremely grateful.”