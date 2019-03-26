Wakefield football club unveils star signing - The Cribs

A football team in Wakefield has landed a unique sponsorship deal - with the city's famous rock group, The Cribs.

The band has offered to place their names on the shirts of Wakefield United - a club set up last year to help integrate refugees and asylum seekers into the city.

The Wakefield United shirt

The club have agreed a deal for shirts made by Yorkshire-based sports company, Godzown, and the band name will be emblazonded across the chest of the white home shirt.

Asked about how the club managed to wangle such a rock 'n' roll coup, a spokesman said: "The answer is simple, a fan of the band suggested it.

"After initial contact was made and the vision of what Wakefield United was outlined, the band thankfully agreed to form a unique sponsorship deal for the official home shirts."

"The deal will enable Wakefield United to exist sustainably for the future, something that amateur football clubs up and down the country struggle to do but it will also help Wakefield United to help others and this is the key.

"Each sale of each official shirt covers the costs of manufacturing and to helping the club meet it’s aims."

It is hoped that fans of the The Cribs will help push shirt sales beyond what the club would have normally expected.

A statmement from the band reads: “Not only do we love our town, but this club is a truly great initiative, bringing asylum seekers and refugees together with city residents under the banner of football.”

The band has confioremd that 100 per cent of the prcoeeds from the slaes will be put back into the club.

The deal is another boost for Wakefield's fledgling football clubs, with the news that former Sheffield Wednesday player and manager, Chris Turner, is helping to set up Wakefield AFC - the city's first professional club.