Wakefield given a further £2m to repair roads and potholes

Wakefield Council has been given additional funding of nearly £2 million from the Department of Transport to repair roads and potholes in the district.

​The council has announced that the extra funding of £1,896,000 will be spent on improving local roads in the district.

The programme of work has taken into account roads that local residents have reported the most to the council, and roads nominated by local ward councillors.

Priority has also been given to roads, carriageways and footways that have been assessed as the top five worst in the district.

​Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Highways, said: “We very much welcome this funding as it will benefit local residents who will see a difference to local roads in the district.

"We will always do the best we can with what we have available, but this funding is just a drop in the ocean of what is needed. The extra money will not tackle all the roads across the district that need maintenance but we will prioritise those areas most in need.”

The money will be used to resurface 40 roads and patch 12. Work will begin in the New Year and the repairs will be completed by March 2019.

The £420 million of government funding, for councils across the country, was announced by the Chancellor in his Budget in November.

Residents can report roads on the council’s website at www.wakefield.gov.uk/online