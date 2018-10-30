Wakefield imam who sexually assaulted a child has prison sentence increased

An imam who sexually assaulted a young child has had his sentence increased by England’s highest court.

Mohammed Ghani, 65, was an imam in the local community who used professional visits to the victim’s home as an opportunity to carry out a campaign of sexual abuse over seven years.

Ghani, of Hatfield Street, Wakefield, was found guilty of seven offences at Leeds Crown Court in August and was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

The case was later referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.

Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to five years imprisonment.

After the hearing, the Solicitor General said: “Ghani abused his position of authority and subjected a vulnerable child to a campaign of sexual assaults.

“I hope that the Court of Appeal’s decision today brings the victim and their family some comfort.”