Wakefield jobs at risk with Maplin and Toys ‘R’ Us on the brink of collapse

Jobs in Wakefield look to be at risk with two retail companies on the brink of collapse.

Toys ‘R’ Us and electronic firm Maplin, both of which have stores on Westgate Retail Park, are understood to have put administrators on alert after failing to secure a rescue deal.

It is understood that both companies have failed to secure a buyer.

Toys ‘R’ Us managed to stave off a collapse in December and are facing a £15m tax bill, while plummeting sales has blighted Maplin’s fortunes.

Between them they have over 300 stores and employ more than 5,500 people across the UK.