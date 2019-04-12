Wakefield murder suspect remanded into custody

A man accused of murdering a woman driver in a head-on smash in Wakefield has been remanded into custody.

Jordan Howlett, 24, of Queen Elizabeth Drive Normanton, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning for a short hearing.

He is charged with the murder of 33-year-old Kate Jaworski-Green in January last year.

Mrs Jaworski-Green was driving a Kia Ceed when it collided head-on with a BMW 118 travelling in the opposite direction on Denby Dale Road.

It happened shortly before 7am on Saturday, January 27, 2018, close to the junction with Branch Road.

Mrs Jaworski-Green died from her injuries in hospital two days later.

Howlett appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday before his appearance at crown court this morning.

He is next due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on May 9 for a pre-trial preparation hearing, with a trial provisionally listed for October 2.