Wakefield post box closed after dog excrement forced through slot

A post box on a Wakefield street has been closed after dog excrement was forced through the slot.

The post box, on Agbrigg Road, close to the junction with Oakenshaw Street, has been temporarily closed by the Wakefield Collections Team.

The letter has been attached to the outside of the post box.

A piece of wood has been used to block the slot and prevent letters being inserted.

In a letter attached to the box, the Wakefield Collections Team said: “We must apologise for any inconvenience caused with the closure of this post box.

NHS staff paid £70m to park at work last year

“It is not something that we have taken lightly but felt necessary to protect both our staff and the public.

The post box on Agbrigg Road, close to the junction with Oakenshaw Street.

“A member of the public has posted some dog excrement into the post box; to protect both the public and our staff we have used specialist engineers to clean the post box thoroughly.

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident and therefore the box will remain closed at this time.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that enquiries into the damage were ongoing.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 13180505399.

Traveller camp set up every nine days in Wakefield

Information can also be given anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

While the post box remains closed, the nearest alternative post boxes are on Dunbar Street, at the junction with Doncaster Road and Agbrigg Road, close to Newland Street.

Royal Mail have been contacted for comment.