Wakefield Pride 2018: Road closures for this weekend’s events

The city centre will be buzzing this Sunday as Wakefield Pride returns for its 13th year.

With hundreds of people expected to visit the centre to celebrate, motorists need to be aware of certain road closures that will be taking place.

Sun Lane, Whites Road and Lower Warrengate will be closed from 8am to 11pm on Sunday.

Southgate will also be closed from 10am to 10pm.

An Abba tribute act will headline this year’s festival with a range of acts and speakers, as well as food and drink stalls, and a variety of fun and games throughout the day.

Wakefield LGBT Pride director Joanne King said: “It’s is not about venues, it’s not about making profit for business’, it’s about celebrating our fabulous LGBT community out and proud in Wakefield.

“Join us for Wakefield’s largest free street party as hundreds of people of all genders, sexualities, races, nationalities, backgrounds and faiths come together on Sun Lane and Lower Warrengate for this mass celebration of diversity.”

The event will begin at noon.