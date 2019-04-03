Wakefield radio presenter to swap microphone for boxing gloves for Diabetes UK

On Sunday April 7, 48-year-old radio presenter Martin Morrison, will swap his microphone and headset for some boxing gloves as he takes to the ring at Sheffield United's Bramall lane to raise money for Diabetes UK.

This will be Martin's second full-contact kickboxing fight, which consists of three rounds of 90 seconds - kicks, punches and 'knees' are all permitted.

Martin discovered he was a type 2 diabetic in December 2017 - a condition affecting 10 per cent of adults over 40 in the UK.

Also in the news: City-centre car park thefts on the rise, police say

"It was as though someone was pointing a shotgun in my face at close range. The proverbial had just got real. Diabetes in the family. Heart disease in the family. My days were numbered."

Not willing to be brought down by the diagnosis, Martin took to the gym, got fit, and then fighting-fit after discovering a passion for martial arts.

"I had the overwhelming desire to get into the ring.

"It wasn't a wouldn't-it-be-exciting-to feeling. It was a loud calling."

Also in the news: The 8 worst areas in Wakefield for anti-social behaviour

After a training camp with kickboxing expert Farhad Ali, Martin won his first fight in July 2018 - despite being hampered by a serious knee injury in the lead up to the bout.

"My nose bled until 5am on Sunday morning... I was sporting two black eyes... and my right knee would not be fully recovered for at least a month.

"Was it worth it? Absolutely!"

Martin's upcoming opponent is in his twenties and towers over him at 6'2", but Martin is looking forward to the challenge.

"I find it easier to focus my energy on something tangible such as a fight than the invisible enemy of diabetes."

"I want to inspire and motivate others to take control of their health and wellbeing, to raise awareness about type 2 diabetes and raise money for a charity that is making a difference."

Contact Martin for ticket information on 07954 584980.

For every ticket he sells, £5 will be donated to Diabetes UK.