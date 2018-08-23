Wakefield ranked low on UK’s most ‘popular’ cities list

Wakefield has finished fourth from bottom on a list of the UK’s most “popular” cities.

Results from a YouGov poll, which asked people how much they liked each city in Britain, saw Wakefield ranked 54th out 57, above Sunderland, Wolverhampton and Bradford.

Only 32 per cent of those surveyed said they “liked” Wakefield, though it is not clear how many of those have actually visited the district.

York topped the list with 92 per cent having a high opinion of the place, with Bath, Edinburgh, Chester and Durham making up the rest of the top five.

Leeds finished 40th, with Sheffield ranked four places lower.

Explaining the results, YouGov’s Amelia Brophy said: “Our data indicates that Britons have a real affinity towards cities that can boast a rich history and impressive architecture.

“When it comes to counties, the top of our list is dominated by places that have been popular holiday destinations for generations, due to their natural beauty and idyllic scenery.”