Wakefield recycling boss in court for operating without a licence

The director of a Wakefield waste firm was today handed a 12 month community order with 150 hours unpaid work for not having a permit in place to prevent damage to the environment.

Chantelle Noble, of Windsor Oval, Tingley, was sentenced at Leeds Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) after pleading guilty to operating without any environmental permits or authorisations. She was also ordered to pay £2,500 costs.

Environment Agency officers visited the Wakefield Waste Management Ltd at Quarry Hill Industrial Estate, Horbury Bridge, Wakefield, on April 4 and found numerous skips full of mixed waste, as well as waste processing in one of the units on the site.

The officers explained to Noble that the waste site was operating illegally if no environmental permit for the business was in place and she was given 21 days to clear the waste.

After lengthy communication with Noble and further inspections after the 21 day period, officers found Wakefield Waste Management Ltd was still operating from the site.

On June 14, officers found the waste site closed with at least eight skips full of mixed waste on view.

The following day Noble was interviewed under caution by the Environment Agency.

She told officers that she had accepted waste not knowing a permit was required and continued to bring full skips of waste onto the site after the initial inspection.

After the hearing Mark Parker, Environmental Crime Officer at the Environment Agency, said: “The failure of Noble to obtain a permit for Wakefield Waste Management Ltd not only breaches regulations and creates the risk of potential for environmental damage, but it also undermines the ability of legitimate operators to compete for business.

“This sentence should act as a reminder for others involved in illegal waste activities to either apply for a permit from the Environment Agency or stop the activity.”

In mitigation, Noble said that following the initial inspection she made enquiries regarding obtaining exemptions and a permit however didn’t receive the assistance she required.