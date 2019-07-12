Wakefield road flooded for seven weeks is an 'utter disgrace'

An environmental activist has branded Yorkshire Water a “disgrace” for taking more than seven weeks to deal with a leak on a major road.

Paul Dainton, president of Residents Against Toxic Scheme (RATS), says that Birkwood Road, in Stanley, has been flooded for seven weeks due to a burst water main.

He says residents have reported the issue to Yorkshire Water on several occasions, but are yet to receive confirmation that any plans are in place to tackle the leak.

He said: “It’s unbelievable and we can still not get a date as to when the leak will be mended. We’ve lost millions of litres of water.

“It has been reported by literally dozens of different people. It has been running now for six weeks, out of the road, across the road and down the sides.

“There is no footpath at that point of the road, so it makes it just about impossible to pass, it’s like a bog.

“They’re turning the village into an island. It’s appalling. When they go on about conserving water and then they allow weeks of water flowing all over the roads, it’s really dangerous.

“We just don’t seem to be able to get anywhere. It’s just an absolute and utter disgrace.”

In a statement, Yorkshire Water said: “We’re in the process of planning in a repair to fix the water leak on Birkwood Road.

“It’s going to be quite a complicated job as we need to replace some valves as well as fix the leak and we want to make sure we plan this in properly with the local highways team to reduce the impact on local residents.

“Once we have firm plans in place we will let local residents know. We’d like to thank everyone for bearing with us while we get this sorted.”

In 2013, a leak on Birkwood Road went untreated for three months, forcing residents of Altofts to find alternative routes.

Paul led the campaign for the repairs and eventually secured £2,000 in compensation for villagers.

He said: “A few years ago in exactly the same spot it leaked then, eventually leading to the main road to Wakefield being closed for several days.

“When eventually they dug it up there was a hole big enough for a double decker bus.”

