Wakefield’s Adelaide is a new litter ambassador

Community-minded Adelaide Foster, from Wakefield, has been ‘picked’ to be one of the first litter ambassadors for Keep Britain Tidy.

Adelaide is one of 100 #LitterHeroes ambassadors chosen because of their passion and plans for the future.

The scheme is supported by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Adelaide, who often litter picks in the park when her daughter is playing, is aiming to involve the whole area, including children, in keeping where they live free of litter.

She said: “Litter blights communities - I want to help people feel empowered to do something about it.”