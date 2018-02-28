Wakefield's cold weather night shelter for homeless appeals for volunteers

Freezing temperatures prompted Wakefield's emergency cold weather night shelter to open at the end of last week.

But with the wintry weather still ongoing, more volunteers are needed to help provide food and shelter for those in need.

The shelter, at Wakefield Baptist Church on Belle Isle Avenue, provides overnight accommodation for homeless people in the area.

It is an emergency cold weather provision, funded by the authority, run by the church and staffed by a range of volunteers.

The shelter opens when the Met Office weather forecast predicts three nights where the temperatures are zero degrees or below. Once officially ‘triggered’, it is then open for every day that the temperature remains at zero or below.

The Baptist Church said on Facebook: "The Night Shelter at Wakefield Baptist Church Belle Isle Ave is OPEN TONIGHT 28th Feb 8pm-8am.

"If you see anyone outside for the night please direct them to us, for a safe bed, warm meal and shower.

"It's due to reach -5 tonight so we are in dangerous temperatures for those outside.

"We also desperately need volunteers for morning shifts 6:00-8:30 and overnights.If you might be able to give a morning or night on dates to suit you to help people keep out of these freezing temperatures we'd love to hear from you."

Anyone who can help is asked to call 07368322655.