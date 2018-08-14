Wakefield’s Kirkgate work finally completed this week

Work has been completed today on Wakefield’s Kirkgate area for pedestrians, cyclists, buses and motorists.

The £6m regeneration scheme has been designed to make the area more accessible, and with new infrastructure in place, the council hopes it will also support future development and investment in this part of the city.

Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “It’s a great day for Kirkgate as this important scheme is now finished and it represents another major step forward for the area.

“In the longer term it will bring great benefits for the district as having the right infrastructure in place could lead to new development and investment, which would provide a real boost for the local community.”

The work started on the scheme in August last year, and was due to be finished by May, but Wakefield Council admitted it was running behind schedule.

The work has also attracted criticism, with business owners around Kirkgate complaining that it was affecting trade.