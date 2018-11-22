Wakefield's Trinity Walk: What are the shopping centre's Christmas opening hours?

The festive lights have been switched on and the shelves are full of all things sparkly - it's definitely Christmas at Trinity Walk.
And if you're ready to hit the shopping centre (well, there are only a little over four weeks left to shop!) to pick up those gifts, here are the opening times.#
Tonight (Thursday, November 22) the centre will open until 8pm with free parking after 3pm.
Thursday 29th November - 9am to 8pm. Free parking after 3pm.
Thursday 6th December - 9am to 8pm. Free parking after 3pm.
Thursday 13th December - 9am to 8pm. Free parking after 3pm.
Monday 17th December - 9am to 8pm.
Tuesday 18th December - 9am to 8pm.
Wednesday 19th December - 9am to 8pm.
Thursday 20th December - 9am to 8pm.
Friday 21st December - 9am to 8pm.
Saturday 22nd December - 9am to 5.30pm.
Sunday 23rd December - 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Christmas Eve - 9am to 5.30pm.
Boxing Day - 9am to 5.30pm. Parking 50p.
Thursday 27th December - 9am to 8pm.
Friday 28th December - 9am to 5.30pm.
Saturday 29th December - 9am to 5.30pm.
Sunday 30th December - 10.30am to 4.30pm. 50p parking.
Monday 31st December - 9am to 5.30pm.
Tuesday 1st January10.30am to 4.30pm. 50p parking.
Wednesday 2nd January 9am to 5.30pm - Back to normal trading hours.
**Some stores may vary as they control their own opening hours, so please visit their websites for further information.