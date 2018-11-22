Wakefield's Trinity Walk: What are the shopping centre's Christmas opening hours?

The festive lights have been switched on and the shelves are full of all things sparkly - it's definitely Christmas at Trinity Walk.

And if you're ready to hit the shopping centre (well, there are only a little over four weeks left to shop!) to pick up those gifts, here are the opening times.#

Tonight (Thursday, November 22) the centre will open until 8pm with free parking after 3pm.

Thursday 29th November - 9am to 8pm. Free parking after 3pm.

Thursday 6th December - 9am to 8pm. Free parking after 3pm.

Thursday 13th December - 9am to 8pm. Free parking after 3pm.

Monday 17th December - 9am to 8pm.

Tuesday 18th December - 9am to 8pm.

Wednesday 19th December - 9am to 8pm.

Thursday 20th December - 9am to 8pm.

Friday 21st December - 9am to 8pm.

Saturday 22nd December - 9am to 5.30pm.

Sunday 23rd December - 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Christmas Eve - 9am to 5.30pm.

Boxing Day - 9am to 5.30pm. Parking 50p.

Thursday 27th December - 9am to 8pm.

Friday 28th December - 9am to 5.30pm.

Saturday 29th December - 9am to 5.30pm.

Sunday 30th December - 10.30am to 4.30pm. 50p parking.

Monday 31st December - 9am to 5.30pm.

Tuesday 1st January10.30am to 4.30pm. 50p parking.

Wednesday 2nd January 9am to 5.30pm - Back to normal trading hours.

**Some stores may vary as they control their own opening hours, so please visit their websites for further information.