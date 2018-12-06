A sea of red in the city centre.

Wakefield Santa Dash: A red army of Santas dash for the finish line to raise cash for hospice

Hundreds of Santas ran through the city centre on Sunday as the annual festive dash took place.

Every year the Santa Dash fun run sees a sea of red running for a mile to raise funds for Wakefield Hospice.

Ready to run...

1. Santa Dash 2018

All ready to start the run

2. Santa Dash

A pic with Santa before the race.

3. Santa Dash 2018

A sea of Santas

4. Santa Dash 2018

