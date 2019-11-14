Wakefield still on high alert as more rain is forecast

And more rain is forecast for later today.

Police closed a road at Horbury Bridge and firefighters were at the scene following relentless rain at the end of last week.

Bridge Road was cordoned off and a fire support vehicle has parked up close to Horbury Bridge Academy.

Flooding scenes from across Wakefield including Horbury Bridge and Quarry Hill.

Hoses were in place on the bridge crossing The River Calder and flood warnings were in place at The Strands, Balne Beck, Alverthorpe Beck and Ings Beck on Westgate in Wakefield.

Doncaster Road between Ackworth and Upton was closed, and Lime Pit Lane in Stanley, Barnsley Road under the railway bridge, and Lawefield Lane near to the park were also hit.

The Met Office said more than 80 millilitres fell in some places of Yorkshire.

And more than 50 millilitres fell at Emley Moor.

Flood alerts were also put in place for areas along the River Went and EA Beck.

Roads and farmlands were at risk due to increasing levels of rain.

The alerts cover Wentbridge, Thorpe Audlin, Ackworth, Kirksmeaton and Featherstone near Wakefield Road.

Along the EA Beck catchment, South Elmsall and South Kirkby were also likely to be affected.

Drivers were warned to avoid low lying roads and river levels remained high into Tuesday. Tom Stannard, Wakefield Council’s corporate director of regeneration and economic growth, said: “A big thanks to all Wakefield Council staff including head of highways and transport services Graham West, Streetscene and many more for work across the district.

“All sympathies to those still affected by the flooding across the North.”

Trains were unable to run between Wakefield Westgate, Leeds and Sheffield.

Network Rail said the disruption was due to flooding at Moorthorpe.

Yorkshire was hit severely by the weather with South Yorkshire bearing the brunt.

Nearly 100 soldiers arrived in the county to aid communities which have been cut off by flooding.

Military personnel from the Light Dragoons were spotted laying down sandbags in Stainforth, Doncaster, on Wednesday morning and attempting to shore up the village’s bridge.

Thirty-four flood warnings were still in place across England as the Express went to print in locations from Somerset and East Sussex in the South, to as far north as the Lower River Nidd near Harrogate in Yorkshire, and the Holderness Drain in East Yorkshire.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister warned there could be further flooding across the country after chairing a meeting of the Government’s emergency committee.

Boris Johnson also announced relief funding would be made available for those affected by the floods and said that funding for locals councils to help affected households would be made available to the tune of £500 per eligible household.

The Prime Minister was criticised earlier in the week by Labour and the Liberal Democrats for his handling of the crisis.