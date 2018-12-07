Wakefield vinyl shop in a spin as it’s named among the UK’s best

Wakefield’s Wah Wah Records has been named among the best in the UK.

The Brook Street finished runner up in a public poll to find the best vinyl shop, run by Long Live Vinyl magazine.

Owner Alan Nutton opened the store almost five years ago and says it has become a “labour of love”.

He said: “I’m absolutely elated with it - it’s a good accolade.”

Alan says the revival in vinyl records, has allowed his business to grow, having set it up using credit cards.

With no online buying, he says enthusiasts often travel to the Wakefield shop to seek out records.