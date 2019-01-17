Wakefield weather forecast: Met Office warnings in place as temperatures plummet below freezing

The weather in Wakefield is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict periods of small sunny spells and cloud, alongside icy conditions and below freezing conditions.

There are two Met Office warnings currently in place across the UK, with a yellow weather warning for ice in place for Wakefield until 11am this morning, as wintry conditions continue.

What will the weather be like this morning in Wakefield?

This morning will see cool, icy conditions, with the temperature reaching 0C by 9am and only climbing slightly to 3C by lunchtime.

There will be some sunny spells throughout the morning, but temperatures will remain cool.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Wakefield?

This afternoon will continue to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 4C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Wakefield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature plummeting after 5pm, dipping to 0C by 9pm. The temperature overnight will reach -2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Wakefield?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures remaining cold. The morning will see temperatures of -1C, reaching 2 during the afternoon and remaining so into the evening.

What is the long-term forecast for Wakefield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for said: “Cold weather will predominate throughout and Monday will start with a widespread frost.

“Most places will probably be dry and bright during the day but rain showers are likely in the southeast at first.

“It will be windy in northwest Scotland, with blustery showers and further snow on hills. The showers may well spread further south and east on Tuesday.

“These are likely to bring hill snow to many areas, and perhaps some snow at low levels for a time. The timing of this is quite uncertain though.

“Unsettled and generally cold weather will continue, bringing rain, sleet and sometimes snow. Snow is possible anywhere but more likely over northern and eastern areas and over high ground. Overnight frosts remain likely.”