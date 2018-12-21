Wakefield Worker saved Wizzard rocker Roy’s Christmas

A Wakefield worker has described the moment she discovered a van load of stolen music equipment belonging to former Wizzard rocker, Roy Wood.

The musician, who penned and performed the classic festive hit, ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ had his truck stolen from a Leeds depot recently which forced him to cancel a gig in Hull.

It contained equipment, including amps and guitars worth up to £100,000.

But the van was later found dumped with all of its contents intact in East Ardsley by Tracey Easton, who works at KES Power and Light on Wakefield’s Monckton Road. Tracey, 54,from East Ardsley explained: “I work for KES who deal with a lot of the events sector, such as concerts, and I’d noticed one of our customers had put on that Roy Wood had to cancel his because his van had been stolen.

“It said it was a van with a dark blue front with a white back, but I never thought much more about it.

“I took my dog for a walk when I got home and for some reason went a different way to usual, and then I saw the van. I contacted the guy from Facebook and about 20 minutes later the police arrived.

“I was shocked, I couldn’t believe it but I was really chuffed with myself. I’d only read about it because of where I work. It was a bit weird because the road, New Lane, is a dead end, but they had taken the time to turn the van around and park it neatly.

“It didn’t look like it was abandoned. Maybe whoever took it was coming back for it later.”

Mr Wood, who has previously played with The Move, ELO and Wizzard, now fronts the Roy Wood Rock ‘n’ Roll Band, took to social media to thank those who helped recover his equipment.

He said: “I would really like to thank everyone for helping us get back our truck and our stolen equipment, especially Tracey who located our missing truck.

“I am very grateful. Without our equipment it would have been very difficult to finish our current tour.”