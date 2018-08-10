Walking from Wakefield to Wembley in memory of Evan

A 200 mile sponsored walk is to take place in memory of 14-year-old Evan Hawksworth, who died from a brain injury last summer.

The Wakefield to Wembley walk has been organised by Evan’s family and friends, and will take place from August 18 to 25. The team of nine includes Evan’s dad Gary, and his uncle Wayne.

Evan Hawksworth, 14, who tragically died after a rugby match.

They are hoping to be joined by members of the Rugby Football League (RFL) for part of the walk, including Castleford Tigers’ players Paul McShane and Luke Gale.

Debra Thurley, a friend of the walkers, said: “The loss has been unbelievably difficult for the whole family and their network of friends.

“So the group decided to do something to help raise awareness of brain injuries while playing sports and also hoping to raise money too.”

Evan lived in Robin Hood and played for Stanley Rangers RLFC. In July 2017, he suffered a head injury during a game against Batley Boys.

He died days later.

Earlier this year, an inquest ruled his death an accident.

The remembrance walk will last seven days, with overnight stays planned in Rotherham, Chesterfield, Loughborough, Wellingborough, Northampton, Dunstable and Watford.

It is hoped that the sponsored walk will raise awareness of brain injuries in sports.

The team are planning to arrive at Wembley in time for the RFL Challenge Cup Final Match between Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves at 3pm on August 25.

The group will have to walk as far as 35 miles each day.

The walkers had raised more than £3,300 by July 18, a month before the walk was scheduled to begin.

Evan’s mum, Michelle, said that plans for the walk had been underway for almost a year, as the family hopes to turn their own tragedy into opportunities for others who may be less fortunate.

Money raised will be split between the RFL Benevolent Fund, who provide assistance to players injured while playing or training for RFL games, and the Connor Lynes Brain Injury Foundation.

To support the walkers, visit www.justgiving.com and search for “Evan Hawksworth Leeds to Wembley Walk.”