Illegal off-road bikers have been terrorising pedestrians on footpaths and police are wanting to identify them.

The culprits have been spotted riding dangerously on pavements around the Thornes, Lupset and Horbury areas.

Anyone with details is being urged to call PCSO 194 Adele Fox on the police’s non-emergency number on 101.

PC Fox said: “These vehicles have been witnessed riding on public footpaths which as you can imagine is extremely dangerous for pedestrians.”