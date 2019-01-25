Warning after cars are torched by arsonist in Pontefract

AN arsonist is being hunted by police after three vehicles were torched just streets apart in Pontefract on the same night.

A Ford Kuga was set on fire while it was parked on Mill Dam Lane at around 12.30am on Friday, January 18, with the vehicle being completely destroyed in the blaze.

The Audi and the Daewoo

But not long after, an Audi and a Daewoo parked adjacent to each other off Denwell Terrace were also completely destroyed.

Fee Murray, whose Ford Kuga had been parked outside her home on Mill Dam Lane said: “The first I knew was when I woke up at 12.45am to the fire brigade putting the fire out.

“I have not idea how they lit it, I’m a mixture of upset and mostly angry, especially when you work hard for your possessions.

“It seems to be a random attack. It’s usually especially quiet here as its a private road and only dog walkers really come down unless you live here.”

Chris Jackson, of Williams Amusements, off Denwell Terrace had left his Audi parked outside of work overnight.

He said: “I had just finished doing it up, I loved that car. It’s just the waste of it all.

“The fire was so hot it turned the alloy wheels to liquid.

Somebody could have been killed, it could have easily spread to the house next to where it was parked.”

Meanwhile, police say that enquiries are ongoing are appealing for information to either incident.

If anyone has details on the Kuga fire, they should contact police on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting the referencing crime number 13190030912. Anyone with details on the fire involving the Audi or Daeweoo should quote crime reference number 13190037551.